URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her bed in 2018 will spend eight years in prison.
The sentence for 40-year-old Octavius Jackson was handed down in court Tuesday. Due to credit for time served and truth-in-sentencing laws, The News-Gazette reports he might serve only six years of that sentence before his release.
The sexual assault happened on the night of Oct. 13, 2018, when Jackson, the victim and her boyfriend of four years were spending time together socializing and drinking at the woman's Urbana apartment. The woman went to bed and, three hours later, woke up to find Jackson's hand between her legs.
The woman's boyfriend was at the foot of her bed talking to her for a period of time before she slept. After the assault happened, she pushed Jackson away and woke him up.
In late August, Jackson was found guilty of criminal sexual assault for the crime. Jackson, who has two past drug-related convictions, had declined to plead guilty when offered.
Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink had recommended an eight-year sentence.