TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted a child he was baby-sitting pleaded guilty and will serve prison time.
Clyde Kearns, 58, entered his negotiated guilty plea in court Friday, The News-Gazette reports. It was to a count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
In January, the mother of two girls noticed something one of the children had written, which led to her calling Tuscola police. Authorities then charged Kearns with the alleged abuse of both girls, which authorities said happened in his home. They said abuse in one case was between 2011 and May 2018, while the other happened between February 2016 and Jan. 2, 2019.
In exchange for Kearns’ plea, five other predatory criminal sexual assault charges and the two criminal sexual abuse counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must serve 85 percent (17 years) of that time. Authorities credited him for 335 days served in Douglas County custody since police arrested him in late January.
Kearns would have faced a mandatory life sentence if the case had gone to trial. Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson said the family was happy with the guilty plea, as Kearns would be serving nearly a life sentence anyway at his age.
A victim impact statement from the mother said the following:
“Today is the day the man who took away my girls’ innocence pleads guilty. I wish I could say it gave us full relief and closure, but it does not. My girls will have to deal with the effect of this their entire lives,” she said.