VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted two minors was found guilty in court.
Georgetown man Joseph S.A. Johnson, 33, sexually assaulted the children when they were in his care. One of the victims, a female minor, told her mother about the assault in April 2016.
An investigation into Johnson revealed there were multiple sex acts against the minor for several years, and sexual assault involving the second minor during the same period. He was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and a jury returned a verdict Thursday.
“Sexual predators take advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of our community, including our children and they must be brought to justice,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy. “The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to work aggressively to prosecute those engaging in preying on our children.”
Johnson will be sentenced on March 14 and could face between six and 60 years behind bars. He will be required to serve 85 percent of that sentence.
NOTE: The Vermilion County Jail told WAND-TV to call back Friday for a mug shot.