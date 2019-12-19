MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted a pre-teen girl as “punishment” for misbehavior is going to prison.
Brandon Herschberger, 35, of Mattoon committed the sexual assault several times. Authorities said he attacked the victim through sexual penetration and hitting and slapping her, then trying to smother her with a pillow.
He admitted that these acts were “torture” and “punishment” for the victim’s behavior, police said.
Herschberger pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault. He was sentenced to six years in prison, which will be followed by three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release.
He is expected to report for his sentence on Jan. 2, 2020.