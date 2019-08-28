URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was in her bed will be sentenced to prison in October.
The assault happened on the night of Oct. 13, 2018, as 40-year-old Octavius Jackson joined the victim and her four-year boyfriend, who he is close friends with, while they drank tequila in her Urbana apartment. She went to bed and left them to talk at 4 a.m. the next morning, The News-Gazette reports, before waking up three hours later and finding a man’s hand between her legs.
The woman woke up her boyfriend, who she said was lying at the foot of her bed and talking to her for an unknown amount of time as she fell asleep, to tell him what happened after pushing Jackson off. She identified him to authorities as the person who assaulted her.
She testified she was unable to go to work for over a week and was upset to the point of calling police on Oct. 14. She also went to Carle Hospital for a sexual assault examination, where it was determined there was no damage to her genitals.
The jury found Jackson guilty of criminal sexual assault after deliberating two hours Wednesday. He could face between four and 15 years in prison, with a requirement that he serve 85 percent of the sentence.
The newspaper reports Jackson declined the chance to plead guilty and have the sentencing recommendation lowered to a maximum of eight years.
The victim's boyfriend declined to take part in Jackson’s prosecution or give police a statement.