DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Decatur home pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Registered sex offender Nathan Parnell, 40, told the victim on May 19 he would "teach her what it felt like to be raped", police said, and wouldn't let her leave the home. His bond was set at $1 million after his arrest.
Parnell's guilty plea was to charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated sexual assault involving bodily harm.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Parnell has two past convictions, including one in Macoupin County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and another for violation of the sex offender registration act in Morgan County.