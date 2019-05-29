URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually molested a child younger than 13 will serve probation.
The News-Gazette reports 38-year-old Broadlands man Michael Akers, who admitted to pinning the victim down on a bed in his home in Aug. 2011 and putting a hand down her shorts, was sentenced Wednesday to four years of probation. He is also required to register for life as a sex offender.
The girl, who is now a teen, reported the crime to authorities in the fall of 2018. Akers pleaded guilty in early April to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.
Prosecutors argued for six years behind bars. The probation sentence came after Akers’ legal team argued he has no criminal history and has a congestive heart failure condition. The newspaper says Akers showed remorse in court for his actions.
Akers is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 18 years old as part of his sentence.