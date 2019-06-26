WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who shot another over a personal grudge is headed to prison.
Windsor man Robert A. Fraker, 62, shot a man on Sept. 15, 2018 in Windsor. The two men had a long-standing feud, according to investigators, leading to the gunfire. Fraker pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery on June 19, 2019.
Fraker fired the gunshots in the 1000 block of Indiana Avenue. Police responded at 7:14 p.m. on the night of the shooting and found a male victim with gunshot wounds in his lower abdomen. An eyewitness identified Fraker as the suspect and a gun was found near his location.
The victim was in stable condition after the shooting
Fraker’s sentence includes two years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release. He is credited for 278 days already served.