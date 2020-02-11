SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot another during a 2019 home invasion was found guilty Tuesday.
Alvin Booths Jr., 33, was found guilty of two attempted murder charges and a home invasion charge. On Feb. 4, Booths went into the home of Otha Phillips and Holley Simmons, where he shot Phillips in the neck.
He also tried to shoot Simmons, but his weapon jammed and he left the scene.
Authorities arrested Booths after an investigating by Sullivan police, Mattoon police, the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.
Tammy Wagoner, who used to work with the Piatt County and Macon County state's attorney's offices, assisted with Booths' prosecution.
"This was a team effort across departments and counties, and I am thankful for the efforts of all involved," said Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver. "The investigation into the incident did not simply stop with the arrest of Mr. Booths, as countless hours were spent by investigators and departmental staffs over several months. This case is an excellent example of the dedication and proficiency of the officers who worked this case."
A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on April 7.