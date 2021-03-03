DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who fired a gun at a teen in Danville has been sentenced to prison time.
On April 7, 2020, Joseph Hernandez was the passenger in a vehicle as it drove by a 17-year-old who was sitting in a yard on 10 South State St. in Danville. Hernandez fired a handgun in the direction of the teen.
Hernandez was found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a Class 1 felony. He will serve 12 years in prison, which must be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. Day-to-day credit applies to this charge, prosecutors said.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy issued a statement after sentencing was handed down and thanked Danville police for their work on the investigation.
"Violent crime, especially gun violence, simply will not be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to request that offenders who commit such acts serve appropriate and lengthy terms of imprisonment," Lacy said.
