DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man who shot a 12-year-old and caused his death pleaded guilty Monday.
Avante Flesch, 20, faced multiple charges after Marqueius Gray died on Nov. 12, 2018. Officers found Gray after 5 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his chest. He later died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Flesch told police in an interview the he was in a house, located in the 1100 block of N. Main St., that evening with Grey and his two siblings. He said he picked up the weapon and took out the magazine before the gun “accidentally discharged”, hitting Grey, then ran from the scene because he was scared.
He entered a guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter (Class 3 felony) and possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony). A charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon was dropped in exchange for the plea.
As WAND-TV first reported in December of 2018, Flesch originally pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge.
Flesch is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14 in Macon County court.