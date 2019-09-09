DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed another in Vermilion County is headed to prison after pleading guilty.
Chicago man Maurice Brooks, 40, made his plea to a first degree murder charge Monday in Vermilion County court. He shot Gerald Taylor during an argument that occurred on Oct. 14, 2017 in the 900 block of Campbell Lane in Fair Oaks.
Brooks demanded Taylor move his car in a dispute about where it was parked. As the victim attempted to move it, Brooks shot him twice in the leg. One of the bullets hit Taylor's artery, and he died during surgery at 4:29 a.m. the same morning at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Brooks must serve 100 percent of his 32-year prison sentence. He also must serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
Brook's criminal past includes convictions dating to 1993. Several of those were for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and included three different six-year prison terms from 2002, 2006 and 2012. He also has convictions for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, failing to return from a jail furlough, domestic battery, criminal trespass and battery.