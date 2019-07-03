Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.