DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who murdered two people was sentenced Monday to life in prison.
Kwantrevis Richardson, 22, was responsible for the 2017 deaths of Michael E. Roberts-Methenia and Johnathan Balance, 34, who authorities found on Oct. 31 of that year at a Decatur mobile home located in the 3100 block of Kent Ave. The victims each had head, neck and torso gunshot wounds.
He received life sentences for two murder charges, each of which includes life without the possibility of parole. They will run concurrently.
A jury found Richardson guilty of Class M first-degree murder charges in October.