URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to shooting at a person, causing a gunshot wound to their hand, is headed to prison.
Alonzo Jarrell, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. On July 19, 2019, he shot at a man who was in a car at the Gramercy Park apartment complex.
As WAND-TV previously reported, the man hit by a gunshot arrived at OSF Hospital in Urbana with a wound to his hand. Jarrell was arrested during the afternoon of July 19.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a more serious count of aggravated battery with a firearm and an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge were dropped.
Jarrell received credit for serving 398 days in custody and must serve a total of eight years in prison. He has past convictions for aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and failure to return from a furlough, per court records.
