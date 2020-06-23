SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a person in the neck during a 2019 Sullivan home invasion is going to prison.
Alvin Booths of Mattoon was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday for two charges of attempted first-degree murder and one charge of home invasion. The sentences involve 20 years behind bars for each charge, and each sentence must be served consecutively.
On Feb. 4, 2019, police said Booths entered the home of Otha Phillips and Holley Simmons and shot Phillips in the neck. He tried to shoot Simmons, but left the scene after his weapon jammed.
Sullivan police, Mattoon police, the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police investigated before Booths' arrest. A guilty verdict in his case came down in February 2020.
In the sentencing hearing, Otha Phillips and Detective Ryan Hurst of the Mattoon Police Deparment testified. A victim impact statement from Holley Simmons was presented.
