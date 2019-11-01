PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who showed up at the Edgar County Sheriff's Office with a gun last year claiming to be an officer has been convicted of impersonating a police officer.
Justin Hefner, 42, of Terre Haute, Indiana was convicted on two counts of impersonating an officer, the News Gazette reports.
He faces probation or up to seven years in prison. He will be sentenced Dec. 5.
On Feb. 17, 2018, Hefner came into the sheriff’s office in Paris wearing body armor and a badge and carrying a gun, handcuffs and mace.
He claimed to be with the Department of Defense and needed help arresting people in Paris.
Deputies were familiar with Hefner and convinced him to give up his weapons before arresting him, the News Gazette states.
The case was put on hold for about five months after a judge ruled Hefner was not mentally fit to stand trial.