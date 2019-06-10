DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who stabbed and killed his grandparents remains in prison for life after a second sentencing hearing.
The sentence against Danville man Brian Pruitt, 40 came down Monday. Pruitt stabbed the victims on Oct. 17, 1995, after asking Frank McNeely, his grandfather, to get him food at Burger King. Once his grandfather left, Pruitt stabbed Roberta McNeely in the back while she was in bed. He then stabbed the grandfather in the back when he returned home.
Pruitt then stole his grandparents’ car before hiding the murder weapon.
A jury convicted Pruitt on Aug. 15, 1996, and he was sentenced to life without parole at that time. When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012’s Miller v. Alabama that a judge can’t sentence a juvenile to life without parole without making specific findings, Pruitt was allowed a new sentencing hearing, leading to Monday’s decision from Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy.
In the new hearing, prosecutors say they argued Pruitt’s acts were premeditated and “brutal and heinous indicative of wanton cruelty”. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy also argued Pruitt’s conduct showed “irretrievable depravity, permanent incorrigibility or irreparable corruption beyond the possibility of rehabilitation”.
“Brian Pruitt brutally murdered his loving grandparents,” Lacy said in a press release. “A sentence of natural life without parole is the only appropriate sentence in this case. I will continue to fight for the harshest sentences for the most violent offenders who commit brutal acts against our community.