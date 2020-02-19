DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who struck and killed a woman in Decatur is headed to prison.
Sidney Flinn, 28, pleaded guilty in January to a charge of aggravated DUI for a collision that caused the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Brittany Shelton. They were arguing at a friend's house before it happened.
The woman was walking at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Green Hill Road when Flinn hit her in his truck at about 55 miles per hour. Flinn braked for a fraction of a second before hitting Shelton.
Flinn didn't call police until about 3 a.m., investigators said, and didn't offer Shelton any aid. His blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit at the time.
Flinn was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. He must serve 85 percent of that sentence.