SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who threatened to shoot a U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in a threatening voicemail has been sentenced to probation.
Prosecutors said Rochester man Randall E. Tarr, 65, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to leaving a voicemail message threatening Davis. The call came during the early morning of Nov. 25, 2019. The message was filled with profanity.
Court documents said the message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Police then identified Tarr as the caller, and Capitol Police reached out to the Rochester Police Department. Rochester authorities made initial contact with Tarr on Nov. 25 at his home and FBI special agents then interviewed him.
Tarr must serve two years of probation and is required to complete mental health counseling and treatment. He also is required to pay at $2,000 fine.
Tarr was ordered in sentencing to have no contact with Davis, his office or his family members.
Prosecutors said the government recommended Tarr service probation with the condition of mental health counseling after consultation with the victim and in a joint agreement with the defendant's counsel.
