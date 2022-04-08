DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who tried to kill a Decatur police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to decades in prison.
Marcus D. Boykin, 40, was convicted of attempted first degree murder in February by a Macon County jury. He was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (over 21 miles per hour), armed violence and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (disobeying two or more traffic control devices).
On the night of June 18, 2021, Boykin approached a squad car, showed a .32 caliber handgun and shot at an officer. At the time, the vehicle was parked in the 300 block E. Leafland Ave. A car chase followed and ended in the 1300 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Authorities said Boykin left his vehicle still holding a weapon, which at times he put in his mouth and under his chin. He was eventually arrested.
Boykin was sentenced to 50 total years in prison, to be followed by 1.5 years of parole. The sentence must be served at 85 percent.
Boykin took the stand in his sentencing hearing and said to the court he was feeling suicidal and depressed at the time. He said he was drinking and using cocaine while driving around aimlessly.
When he saw the officer's vehicle, Boykin said he thought if he fired a shot in the air, the officer would fire back and kill him. He said he drove in circles to attract more police and was able to get an officer to shoot at him and kept driving so they would keep shooting.
Boykin added he was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he came to jail.
