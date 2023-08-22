SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man with a traumatic brain injury has been reported missing from the Springfield area.
D'Carlos Benton (DJ) was last seen August 15. He was wearing dress pants, a light-colored shirt, and carries a black bag on his hip.
He is described by family as being "very religious." The Rochester Police Department said D'Carlos may be going by the alias of "Ludah Israel".
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police at 217-381-8351.
