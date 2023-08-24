SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man with a traumatic brain injury who was reported missing from the Springfield area has been found safe.
D'Carlos Benton (DJ) was last seen August 15 before going missing.
The Rochester Police Department reported Thursday at 10 a.m. that he has been found safe in Niagra Falls, New York.
Niagra Falls Police have checked on his welfare, and he has been in contact with his family.
