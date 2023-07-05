Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.