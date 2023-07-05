SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man is recovering after an overnight shooting following the 4th of July holiday.
Springfield police responded to a local hospital after a 52-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound just after midnight Wednesday morning. Officers then located the shooting scene off of Clay Street near the intersections with 14th and 15th Streets.
Police said the victim's wounds are not life-threatening.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
