MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - A man takes his final steps of a 1,000 mile journey for justice.
Terry Willis left Huntsville, Ala. on June 2. It was just the start of his quest to Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
The march gained national attention, known as the "1K Mile March". Sunday, Willis completed his journey.
Willis' goal was to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, stating that everyone should be treated the same.
“Skin tone, skin color shouldn’t matter at all. So, treat me like a fellow human being,” Willis told WAND's Doug Wolfe in rural McLean County on June 18.
At that time, Willis had already gone through about six pairs of shoes. Terry walked about 40 to 50 miles a day.
