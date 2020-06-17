DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois lawmaker is donating face shields to a Decatur health center in a partnership with multiple companies.
State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) announced 400 face shields will go to Crossing Healthcare in Decatur. This announcement comes as health care providers have struggled to acquire needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, when personal protective equipment prices are volatile.
Face shields protect a person's entire face from things like infectious materials, flying objects and chemical splashes.
Manar partnered with John Deere, the United Auto Workers and the Illinois Manufacturers Association to make the donation.
“Crossing Healthcare is extremely grateful to Senator Manar and the team at John Deere for their generous donation of (400) face shields to our clinic. These face shields will allow our medical providers to continue to provide COVID testing and ongoing care to the community,” said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. “Supporting community health centers in this way means supporting our mission and values. At a time when health disparities are being exposed, Crossing Healthcare will continue to work diligently to fill those gaps for everyone. We are glad to be joined in these efforts by Senator Manar and John Deere.”
Crossing provides primary outpatient medical care to Macon County and surrounding counties. It is a federally qualified health center and one of two COVID-19 testing sites serving Decatur, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Crossing Healthcare is integral to Decatur’s COVID-19 response. We wanted to find a way to support the efforts of Tanya Andricks and the Crossing staff as they continue provide high quality primary care and health services, while also serving as a leading testing hub in this community,” Manar said. “Thank you to John Deere, the United Auto Workers, and the Illinois Manufacturers Association for their partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.