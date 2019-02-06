Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near 25. SSE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.