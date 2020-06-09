DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Staff and board directors at the Boys and Girls Club in Decatur welcomed Governor JB Pritzker and State Senator Andy Manar to discuss funding for the club.
The Boys and Girls Club reopened with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in place, in order to support and give guidance to children in need for the Decatur area.
State Rep. Sue Scherer was also at the club on Tuesday. She said she couldn't be happier to have the club back open, as she worried about the children not having a place to go for activities. She shared funding for clubs like this, is so important so organizations can provide for children in need.
Sen. Manar shared state lawmakers passed a budget that will help with the reopening of child care providers and community based providers. Lawmakers chose not to slash programs like this that impact youth, said Manar.
"It's important to note that COVID-19 has not gone away and it's still a part of our lives for months to come. We have to make sure these providers have the resources and staff to continue to work with the virus," Manar said in part.
Manar said the governor has really been an asset to helping fight for funding for important programs in downstate Illinois.
Pritzker said he was proud of lawmakers and the work they did to pass the budget. A budget that allocates more funding for clubs like this in Decatur. He also said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has been outstanding in talking with him about moving the city of Decatur forward.
