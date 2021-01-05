Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, says he will leave it up to county Democratic chairmen to select his successor in the Illinois General Assembly. Manar announced Monday he is resigning to take a position as Senior Advisor to Governor JB Pritzker.
“I’ve told the chairs that I will be involved in that process to the extent that they want me to be involved,” Manar told WAND News. “I’m not going to walk into a room and bully people around or demand a result. It’s not my style.”
Manar says he hopes whoever seeks the appointment to his seat is a hard worker and is able to reach across the aisle and is able to speak to all voters in the district. The district, which includes Taylorville, Decatur and Springfield, is a combination of rural and urban areas.
Manar served in the Illinois Senate for eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.