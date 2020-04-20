CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A manhunt continues to for a person accused of shooting a teen in Champaign.
The shooting happened on April 16 at about 4:46 p.m., when a suspect approached a male 17-year-old victim in the 2500 block of West John Street and shot him, police said. The shooter then left in a vehicle.
The teen had a serious gunshot wound. His condition is unknown Monday.
New information from Champaign County Crime Stoppers said a silver Pontiac Grand Am was seen leaving the area right after shots were heard and could have been involved.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, visit this website or use the P3 Tips mobile app.