CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for an arson suspect who they said set fire to an Airbnb home.
A Monday press release from Champaign County Crime Stoppers said the fire happened on Sunday, March 8. Firefighters came to the 800 block of West Vine Street, where they found a fire began in the kitchen of a home.
Responders learned the fire was sent intentionally. According to the release, security video showed an unidentified black man who was wearing a black stocking cap, black zip-up sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white stripes down the side and brown boots was inside of the home prior to the fire department arriving.
Authorities said anyone who has information about the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS. Tips can also be sent through the Crime Stoppers website or the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tips sent to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest can mean a cash reward of up to $1,000.