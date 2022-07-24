TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Manners Park in Taylorville celebrated 60 years.
Manners Park has been the ideal summer destination for many families surrounding Taylorville.
Residents came out at noon to help celebrate. There was food, drinks, games, and prizes available and live music from Taylorville Music Lessons.
Recreational Director of the Taylorville Park District said it was a great time to come out and celebrate with the family.
"Grab some barbecue for lunch, come grab a duck for our Chuck-A-Duck throw, you could win an individual pool pass for the next season which would be awesome, and just enjoy the day with your family."
Many locals gathered near the pool area and some even got in the pool to enjoy that time with their little ones. Others played a few games trying to win the bakers kit gift, or the gift card tree.
The Taylorville Park District will also be hosting "Pups in the Water" on August 14th at Manners Park Pool as well.
