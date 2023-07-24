PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for a murder in Edgar County.
On July 20, the Paris Police Department was notified of a battery that occurred in the 300 block of Main Street. The victim, 59-year-old Charles K. Nay, of Paris, was transported to a local hospital and later to a regional hospital where he died from his injuries on July 24.
An Illinois State Police investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler D. Poole.
Paris PD requested assistance from ISP who took Poole into custody on July 21 where he was held in the Edgar County Jail on charges of aggravated battery.
When Nay died, Poole was charged with first degree murder, a class M felony. He is being held on a $500,000, 10% to apply bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for Monday, August 7 at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.