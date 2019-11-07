MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – A mansion in Mahomet is up for sale. The price has been dropped from $14.9 million to $1.9 million.
The new price is for the mansion and 15 acres, rather than the 200-acre lot and mansion. A log guest house and what’s known as the Morton building are not included.
“We think the price it’s at is pretty much a steal,” Shawn Tabeling, managing partner at Tabeling Development Co. told the News Gazette.
Tabeling is in process of purchasing the 200-acre lot with plans to divide it into 5 to 10 acre lots.
The mansion features five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a five-car garage, a sauna, indoor hot tub and plunging pool. It’s called the Hidden River mansion and is 16,000 square feet.
Tabeling expects homes will be built on the smaller lots and they are planning to sell the lots at $25,000 per acre.
The mansion was built in the early 2000s for software developer Bruce Artwick, a University of Illinois graduate and creator of the first consumer flight simulator software that eventually became Microsoft Flight Simulator.
While he owned it, the mansion and acreage were listed for $14.9 million and later for $6.9 million. It sold in auction in 2015 for $4,000,005.
It’s not clear how much Tabling bought the 20 acres for.
The full listing can be found here.