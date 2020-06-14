Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores across the nation were recalled Saturday due to potential E. coli contamination, the USDA said.
The recall accounts for nearly 43,000 pounds of beef produced on June 1 by New Jersey company Lakeside Refrigerated Services. It includes brand names like Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties and Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the potential contamination during a routine check.
The products listed on the recall are marked "EST. 46481." The USDA urged consumers to check refrigerators or freezers for the affected products.
For a detailed list of recalled products and more information, click here.
