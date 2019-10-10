MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Home sales statewide are down almost 7 percent from a year ago. That's according to Illinoisrealtors.org.
But is there more than meets the eye with that statistic?
Tim Vieweg, owner of Vieweg Realty, describes Macon County as a ‘good place to live and raise your kids'.
"I would say the people are the biggest benefit that we have in our community," he said. "(There are) a lot of caring people."
But on a larger scale, a survey by NPR Illinois and the University of Illinois Springfield found three out of five people have thought about leaving the state. The biggest reason? They're seeking lower state taxes.
Vieweg said taxes and other factors can have an impact on home buying rates.
"Property taxes,” he said. “It seems like our taxes are high compared to a lot of other places and they continue to go up and we have to figure that out. Because as that goes up, the principle and interest has to go down if you're only qualified for so much, and taxes take a big bite out of that. The other big driver is jobs. You know we want to continue to have new jobs come on and continue, if you have jobs, you can get the people here."
The NPR study also cited employment as a reason people were looking to leave the state.
However, while the numbers show home sales across the state have dropped, Vieweg cautions to not take that idea at face value. Fewer houses to sell likely means fewer houses sold.
"There's not a lot of houses on the market compared to what there are at certain times,” Vieweg said. “There's not a lot of inventory, so I think that's helping things to move a little quicker, because there's not a lot of houses to choose from."
Vieweg went on to say there are other signs to look out for that show the housing market is making a rebound in the area.
"I do think we're seeing an uptick in opportunities for new construction. We haven't built a lot of houses lately over the last few years, but you're seeing more and more new construction going on and I do think that things are getting better here," he shared.
Those changes are setting things up for a brighter future in home sales.
A common move by homeowners is to pull their house off the market during the winter months, but Vieweg cautions against that, saying that's usually when serious buyers are on the house hunt.