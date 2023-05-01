FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - ISP Troopers are currently on the scene of a large crash on both south and northbound lanes of I-55 from milepost 72 -80.
According to ISP, I-55 is completely shut down at this time. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.
Milepost 72-80 is located near the Farmersville exit in-between Divernon and Pawnee.
Springfield Fire Department's hazmat members have been called out for the crash that involves more than 20 vehicles.
At 10:53 a.m. Farmersville Waggoner Ambulance and Fire Services were called to respond to a multi-vehicle accident just north of mile marker 75.
Initial response units battled blowing dust at the scene.
A multi-vehicle accident in the northbound lane of the interstate was producing heavy smoke due to the large number of vehicles that were on fire.
Fire command called out several more fire departments and ambulance services from Montgomery, Macoupin, and Christian counties.
Many of the injured were taken to area hospital including Litchfield and Springfield hospitals.
Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification location for families involved in the crash.
A total of ten helicopters have been requested with four on scene.
Montgomery, Macoupin, Sangamon and Christian counties have a total of 37 ambulances dispatched to the accident.
Panhandle School has sent multiple school buses to transport stranded motorists from the scene.
Chatham Fire reported there is almost zero visibility in the area.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route.
There is no estimated time yet when the interstate will be reopened.
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.
