(WAND) — A tool is helping people plan ahead to see the fall foliage across the country.
SmokyMountains.com released a map detailing when the fall colors will be their best in the U.S.
"The predictive fall leaf map helps potential travelers, photographers and leaf peepers determine the precise future date that the leaves will peak in each area of the continental United States,” said data scientist and map creator Wes Melton. “We believe this interactive tool will enable travelers to take more meaningful fall vacations, capture beautiful fall photos and enjoy the natural beauty of autumn.”
Some people say it’s the most incredible time of the year.
Here’s what the map is predicting so far.
Local areas north of I-70:
- No change through the week of Oct. 5
- Minimal fall colors the week of Oct. 12
- Patchy fall colors the week of Oct. 19
- Partial fall colors the week of Oct. 26
- Near peak fall colors the week of Nov. 2
- Peak fall colors the week of Nov. 9
- Past peak beginning the week of Nov. 16
Illinois south of I-70:
- No change through the week of Oct. 12
- Minimal fall colors the week of Oct. 19
- Patchy fall colors the week of Oct. 26
- Partial fall colors the week of Nov. 2
- Near fall peak colors the week of Nov. 9
- Peak fall colors the week of Nov. 16
- Past peak beginning the week of Nov. 23
You can explore an interactive version of the map by sliding the bar below or by going to SmokyMountains.com.