CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The full marathon distance is returning to Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend in 2024.
This will be the first time since 2019.
Race organizers held a press conference on Wednesday where they revealed the new marathon course map, how they were able to revive the full distance, and a special promotion available for participants who take part in this year’s race and register for the 2024 marathon.
“While it may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, our event has continued to feel the effects four years later,” said Jan Seeley, race director of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. “Despite obstacles, we remained adamant that our full marathon distance has an important place in our race weekend and in our community! As we prepare to celebrate this year’s race weekend in just a couple of weeks, we’re also marking the marathon’s triumphant return to the streets one year from now!”
The pandemic’s effect on local police forces is what ultimately led to the cancellation of the marathon distance as part of the 2022 race weekend.
The 2024 marathon course will take participants through Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy and allows for proper staffing of law enforcement every step of the way.
Participants in this year’s event, which is taking place Apr. 27-29, will have the chance to earn a special shirt in 2024. Anyone participating in the 2023 1-mile, 5K, 10K, half marathon, 4-person relay, or multi-event challenges—in person or virtually—who registers for the 2024 marathon by Dec. 1 will receive an ASICS-brand “26.2 Is Back In C-U” shirt as a bonus swag item next year.
Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is one of the 100 largest running events in the nation, with over 7,000 finishers in 2022.
With the reintroduction of the marathon distance, participation is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels of 15,000 or more.
Since it started, Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend has donated $1.6 million to charities in the community and generated an estimated $6 million in economic impact annually.
