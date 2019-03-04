TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It has been three months since an EF-3 touched down in Taylorville. Since then, the fire department has a slightly different approach when it comes to severe weather. The city has made progress since then. Tarp is laid on the roof and there were windows boarded up with wood. To Rich Holmes, he's a better fire fighter because of those tornadoes.
"We're always keeping prepared for every situation this time of year," Holmes said. "No amount of training can take place of experience."
Since Holmes is in the business of being call and on-the-go, he said severe weather pushed him to stay prepared for the unexpected.
"[The severe weather] made me want to prepare more. You never know what's going to happen," Holmes said.
When it comes to severe weather, one is better off safe prepping than risking the impact. The National Weather Service has more weather tips, here. A severe weather preparedness guide can also be found here.