MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County Tuesday, health department officials said.
A Tuesday Facebook post from the Macon County Health Department said as of March 24, the county had 10 completed tests with eight negative results and two pending. In addition, four Macon County residents were tested outside of the county, with two of those tests coming back negative and two pending.
"There is also a possibility that a provider has submitted and/or will submit a test to a private lab and the MCHD may not be notified, therefore unable to track that submission," health officials said. "If a private lab test is confirmed positive, the MCHD would be notified at that time."
MCHD officials assured the public it will be notified when there is a positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Macon County.
The public is reminded to continue practicing social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19. Should someone show symptoms, including a fever, cough or shortness of breath, avoid going to the hospital unless there is a true emergency. A primary care physician should be called first.
