MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials said the county still has two positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
According to the Macon County Health Department, the county has 29 completed tests as of March 30 with two positive results, 14 negative results and 13 pending tests. A total of nine Macon County residents were tested outside of the county and all of them came back negative.
The two positive cases, which county officials announced Friday, include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s. The woman is in stable condition as HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, while the man has mild symptoms and is quarantined at home.
"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," the health department said. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."