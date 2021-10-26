PERU, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Jelani Day and supporters, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, marched for justice in a Tuesday demonstration.
The body of Day, 25, was recovered from the Illinois River on Sept. 4. On Monday, investigators ruled drowning as Day's cause of death, but it's unclear how exactly that happened. Day's supporters are not satisfied.
Voices carried throughout Peru as the group and leaders with the Rainbow Push Coalition marched with signs. The crowd chanted "we want answers" as they advanced.
"Understand why I'm asking for the FBI. Understand why I'm asking for the Department of Justice. Understand why I'm saying that Bloomington and Peru and LaSalle and the sheriff's office, and everybody that was down here on Sept. 4 did not do their job," said Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, who was visibly frustrated Tuesday.
"This could have been their child. This could have been one of my three sons or even my daughter," said Rev. Courtney Carson. "That's why we all need to come together. So let's, please, let's have a thorough criminal investigation on Jelani Day's case."
Family and supporters say they will not give up and will keep shouting and marching until they finally know what happened to Jelani.
