HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Harristown leaders have approved recreational marijuana sales in a Monday night vote.
The village held a public comment section in a meeting, then decided to approve dispensaries in village limits. Leaders voted 5-1 in favor of them.
Several other Macon County towns, including Decatur and Forsyth, have already voted to not allow dispensaries. Elsewhere in central Illinois, Chatham voted against sales, while Springfield officials passed an ordinance allowing them.
On Jan. 1, 2020, recreational marijuana becomes legal for adults at age 21 or older to use in Illinois. More information about the new law is available here.