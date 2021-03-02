SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The marijuana sales tax is generating between $40,000 and $45,000 a month for the City of Springfield.
The city expects around $350,000 to be generated for fiscal year 2021.
It is estimated just over $500,000 will be generated for fiscal year 2022.
Previously, The city was told by the Department of Revenue that five different cannabis companies would be needed before the aggregated amount could be publicly disclosed without permission given. However, Ascend the owner of the dispensaries, approved for the information to be released on tax figures.
Springfield city leaders hope to change that law so they can release how much total money is being generated from marijuana sales.
Of the money generated, half goes directly into the fire and police pension fund.
The other half is used for economic development on the city's east side.
