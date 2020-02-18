MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon leaders passed a sales tax on marijuana in a unanimous Tuesday night vote.
The 5-0 decision establishes a 3 percent sales tax on marijuana purchased from retail through "the gross receipts from these sales made in the course of that business", according to the Mattoon City Council packet for the meeting.
Marijuana purchased under the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act is excluded.
