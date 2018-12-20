ILLINOIS (WAND) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 114,000 people moved out of Illinois in the last 12 months.
The state's population dropped to under 13 million, making the total population loss more than 45,000 people.
President of Macon County's Economic Development Corporation Ryan McCrady says while the state as a whole has declined in population, Decatur is actually on the rise.
Between 2012 to 2016, about 720 people moved into the Decatur area," McCrady said. "We've had people move here from Chicago, Springfield, Champaign, Urbana, Peoria and other counties."
The Regional Planning Commission in Springfield reports a decline of almost 2,000 people between 2010 and 2017. The commission says it does not have the 2018 estimated population data yet, but believes population in Sangamon County has declined.
The census bureau reports the reason why people are continuing to leave the state is unclear, but people in the area have their theories.
Sarah Brice says she thinks people are leaving due to lack of jobs, and also because of the debt.
"People are paying taxes, and they don't see those taxes coming back in to fix things like our roads," she said. "They are in bad shape, and it's frustrating when you're paying higher taxes, and it doesn't impact your daily life."
George Brown agrees with Brice and says he thinks people are moving because of employment rates.
"I think a lot of people are leaving to just improve their lives," he said.