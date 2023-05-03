MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth CUSD #2 teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation.
According to Maroa's Superintendent, the school learned about allegations of potential employee misconduct involving a student, and immediately took action.
At this time, the District has no further information regarding the allegations and, due to the confidential nature of student and personnel matters, cannot comment further regarding the investigation.
The Superintendent stated that upon the conclusion of the investigation, the school will take any necessary actions and communicate as appropriate.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
