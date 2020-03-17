MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Maroa has approved all marijuana-related measures in Tuesday night's election.
Macon County voting records show voters in the city approved a dispensary, craft grower or cultivation center and infuser organization for marijuana. All votes had been counted after 8:30 p.m.
The dispensary was approved by 232 votes (52.73%) to 208 votes (47.27%). The cultivation center passed with 237 votes (53.74%) to 204 (46.26%), and the infuser proposition was approved at 224 votes (51.03%) to 215 votes (48.97%).
Records showed voter turnout sat at 41 percent in Maroa.
Click here for the full list of results.