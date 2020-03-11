MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A referendum will be on the Primary Election ballot to help Maroa-Forsyth open a new middle school.
The school district is proposing a $33 million school buildings bond to build and equip a new middle school building on the existing site. The current building would be demolished.
According to the district’s website, the new school would create more advanced courses for students, expand STEM programs, and bring a new auditorium and gym.
Only a portion of the new school would be paid for from and increased property tax. For a person who owns a $100,000 home their tax would go up by $54 a year or about $1 a week.
Voters in Macon and DeWitt Counties will be able to vote on the tax during the Primary Elections on March 17.